Bhatti invites Japan’s top-notch semiconductor co to foray into TG

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu invited the prominent semiconductor company –Rohm, located near Kyoto city in Japan to set up a semi-conductor industry in Telangana.

As part of his Japan visit, on Thursday, Bhatti visited the Rohm company and interacted with its management. He stated that with Telangana rapidly developing, semi-conductors are essential across various sectors. He invited Rohm management to establish a semi-conductor industry in Telangana, either independently or in partnership, considering the favorable opportunities provided by the State government for industrial setup. Earlier, senior officials of the company demonstrated, via virtual reality, their semi-conductor industries located in different countries, and the production processes to the Telangana delegation. They mentioned that they are already operating in three locations in India and that, given the conducive environment provided by the Telangana government for industrial development, they are working towards setting up an industry in Telangana.

The Deputy CM also visited the Panasonic office, located near Kyoto city, where the company’s President, Nabi Nakanishi, briefed him about their electronic products. Nakanishi also mentioned that Panasonic is currently supplying batteries for EV vehicles worldwide and that they have a user base in India as well. Bhatti informed that Telangana was planning to increase the number of EV vehicles and has resolved to convert RTC buses entirely to EVs. He invited Panasonic to set up a plant in Telangana, assuring full support from the government.

The delegation visited the Toji Buddhist Temple near Kyoto city, where they received blessings from a Buddhist monk. Accompanying the Deputy CM on this tour were Telangana's Special Chief Secretary for Finance, Ramakrishna Rao, Secretary of the Energy Department Ronald Ross, SCCL CMD, N Balaram, and officers from the Indian Embassy.