Bhatti prays for prosperity of State

Khammam: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramaka along with his wife Mallu Nandini, performed pujas at the ancient Shiva temple in his hometown, Snanala Lakshmipuram in Vaira mandal, and at the Nee Shiva temple in the Madhira constituency on Wednesday.

He said that he performed pujas so that the government, which is implementing public welfare programmes, may have the blessings of Shiva and Parvathi. He wished that people of the State should be prosperous and that all Telugu people should be safe wherever they are in the world.

After worshipping Shiva and Parvati in his hometown, Snanala Lakshmipuram, he met his childhood friends at the shops set up at the fair. He spent a happy time buying sweets and distributing them to his friends. He reviewed the development works going on in the vicinity of the temple.

Khammam MP R Raghurama Reddy, district Congress president Durga Prasad, Warehouse Corporation Chairman Rayala Nageswara Rao and others participated in the programme.