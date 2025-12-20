Bhatti proposes thermal plant at Naini

Hyderabad: Bhatti Vikramarka announced on Friday that a team of Telangana officials will study the feasibility of establishing a thermal power plant at the pit-head of the Naini coal block.

The block is currently operated under Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL). The announcement followed a special meeting in Hyderabad between Bhatti Vikramarka and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

During the discussions, Vikramarka explained that a team from the Telangana Energy department will visit the Naini area to conduct assessments and prepare a detailed report, after which the state government will take a final decision on the project.

Energy department Principal Secretary Navin Mittal, Singareni CMD Krishna Bhaskar, and officials Satyanarayana and Tirumala Rao were also present at the meeting to discuss the strategic importance of the coal block and its potential for power generation.