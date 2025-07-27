Bhatti reaffirms govt’s commitment to education

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday reiterated the state government’s dedication to making public universities centers of excellence and champions of free expression. He was addressing faculty, students, and dignitaries during Osmania University’s Annual Day celebrations at the historic Arts College.

Vikramarka spotlighted the vital role of education and ideological freedom in shaping a dynamic and inclusive Telangana.

“Osmania University has always embodied the spirit of Telangana,” Vikramarka observed. “The free expression of thoughts and ideologies ranks above all rights in a democracy.” Reflecting on the state’s turbulent past and the long struggle preceding Telangana’s creation, he rued that the hard-won freedoms had been eroded for a decade. Citing his experiences during the ‘People’s March’, the Deputy Chief Minister said this inspired the Congress government’s mission to restore democratic values, culminating in what he called a true “people’s government”. Vikramarka announced a series of initiatives aimed at transforming the higher education landscape in Telangana. At the heart of the government’s strategy is the transformation of public universities into skill hubs aligned with industry needs.

In a push for preparing students for global competitiveness, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the government will offer English-medium instruction for all students, equipping them for success in an increasingly interconnected world.

He also highlighted the state’s trailblazing move to complete a comprehensive caste census, making Telangana the first state in India to implement such an initiative. “Education and healthcare are the pillars of our agenda,” he stated, adding that disadvantaged students should harness these opportunities to drive development of the state and the nation.

Presiding over the meeting, OU Vice-Chancellor Prof Kumar Molugaram praised the renewed vibrancy of the Arts College and the progress made under principal Prof C Qasim and his team.