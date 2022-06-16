Bhatti slams BJP for harassing congress leaders

Khammam: Senior Congress leader Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday slammed BJP for conspiring against the opposition and harassing them. CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday resumed his 32nd day of People's March in Narayanpuram village of Errupalem mandal in the district.

The People's March will cover 10 kilometres passing through Venkatapuram, Rajapalem, Narasimhapuram and Buchchireddypalem villages. Addressing the villagers at Narayanapuram, Bhatti Vikramarka said that people in the country will teach a befitting lesson to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for targeting both AICC senior leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. He stated that BJP is targeting Congress as it had helped financially to re-open National Herald Daily which played a crucial role in bringing Independence to India, and BJP terming it as illegal. He alleged that BJP was frightened as National Herald newspaper would expose the divide and rule policy of the party and corruptions of the government. The BJP government used Enforcement Directorate to send notices to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi with an aim to shut the newspaper again.

He recalled that Motilal Nehru had launched the National Herald newspaper during the Freedom Struggle. He stated that it is the responsibility of the people to protect that newspaper. He said that all condemned the interrogation of Rahul Gandhi for two consecutive days by the ED. He alleged that BJP is trying to sell all the government properties to Adanis and Ambanis. The Union government has been harassing Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for opposing and questioning the government.

Bhatti recalled that Congress had sold all its properties to free India from the clutches of British rule. He added that BJP now trying to malign and defame the Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi of Congress forgetting the party's contribution during the Freedom Struggle.