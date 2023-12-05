Bhatti & Uttam fly to Delhi

Hyderabad: As the suspense over finalising the name of CLP leader continues, top State leaders Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and N Uttam Kumar Reddy fly to Delhi for lobbying.

As the party reached an impasse following Monday’s CLP meeting, KPCC president, D K Shivakumar and AICC Telangana incharge Manikrao Thakre are already in Delhi to brief about the situation to the party top brass. Both State leaders will be meeting AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge in the afternoon. Meanwhile Kharge has announced that the AICC will finalise the CM candidate by evening.

Congress is set to pick Revanth as CM and is considering to give deputy CMs post to N Uttam Kumar and Bhatti Vikramarka. Vikramarka had carried out 1365 km padayatra.