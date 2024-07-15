Bhatti Vikramarka holds Rythu Bharosa conference in Warangal, says farmers opinion will be considered

The Telangana government is speeding up the implementation of the Rythu Bharosa scheme, which aims to provide financial assistance to farmers. In order to determine whether to provide Rythu Bharosa for 5 acres or up to 10 acres, the government is seeking the opinions of farmers and farmers' associations at the field level. Workshops on farmer assurance are being conducted in joint districts, where the ministerial sub-committee is also considering suggestions and feedback from farmers.



A workshop on farmer assurance was recently held in Warangal, attended by Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka and Ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Sridhar Babu, and Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy. During the meeting, discussions were held on the responsibilities and procedures related to the Rythu Bharosa Scheme. The committee will assess the conditions, cultivated area, and status of farmers across Telangana.

Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka stated that all opinions gathered from farmers during the Rythu Bharosa conference will be compiled and considered. The government will take into account all suggestions and make decisions based on the feedback received. He highlighted that promises made to farmers, such as free bus travel and 200 units of free electricity for women, are being fulfilled under the Congress government in the state.

Furthermore, he mentioned that after coming to power, the Congress government provided Rythu Bandhu assistance to farmers once, and they are now discussing further assistance in the assembly. He emphasized that the money provided as assurance to farmers is funded by the taxpayers, which is why they are seeking input from all sections for the efficient utilization of funds.

The sub-committee will continue to engage with farmers and stakeholders to ensure that the Rythu Bharosa scheme benefits farmers across Telangana.