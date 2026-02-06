Bhatti Vikramarka Meets Revanth Reddy Ahead of Municipal Polls
Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka met with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to discuss upcoming municipal elections and related issues.
Sources indicate that the leaders are deliberating on the Congress party’s strategy for the polls, coordination among party members, and other matters. Notably, Bhatti Vikramarka was absent from a recent meeting held by Revanth Reddy with ministers, leading to a separate meeting between the two leaders.
