Bhavishya Bharat LTI Mindtree Extends Free Medical Services to Rural Gattu Mandal

Gadwal: In a commendable initiative aimed at extending quality healthcare to the underprivileged, a free medical camp was successfully organized in the remote villages of Penchikalapadu and Tummalacheruvu in Gattu mandal, Jogulamba Gadwala district. The program was held with the support of Bhavishya Bharat LTI MINDTREE, a philanthropic initiative committed to rural healthcare.

Under this initiative, comprehensive health checkups were conducted for villagers. The medical services included blood pressure (BP) monitoring, blood sugar level testing, and the distribution of essential medicines to the patients free of cost.

Emphasis on Health Awareness and Preventive Care

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Murali, the lead physician of the camp, stressed the importance of early diagnosis and regular health monitoring. He urged the attendees to recognize symptoms early and seek medical advice promptly rather than ignoring or self-treating chronic ailments.

Dr. Murali particularly emphasized lifestyle-related health conditions such as diabetes and hypertension, which are increasingly affecting rural populations. He advised diabetic patients to alter their dietary habits, specifically recommending the inclusion of roti (Indian flatbread) in their daily meals as a healthier alternative to rice-based diets. He also highlighted the need for physical activity, reduced intake of processed sugars, and regular follow-ups with certified healthcare providers.

Community Participation

The program saw active participation from the local healthcare team, including:

Staff Nurse Ragini Madam, who assisted in clinical evaluations and awareness sessions

Pharmacist Jilani, who managed the dispensing of medicines and guided patients on dosage and usage

CO Halim Pasha, who coordinated logistics and ensured smooth operations during the camp

ASHA Worker Sridevi, who mobilized community members and played a crucial role in reaching women and elderly patients

The medical camp received a positive response from villagers, many of whom expressed gratitude for the free services and the personalized attention given by the healthcare professionals.

Continued Commitment

Bhavishya Bharat LTI Mindtree representatives stated that this was part of a larger ongoing effort to strengthen rural healthcare in underserved regions. The organization plans to conduct similar medical camps across other mandals in the coming months.

This initiative has been widely appreciated by local leaders and residents alike, as it not only addresses immediate healthcare needs but also spreads vital awareness about disease prevention and healthier living.