Bhongir: Divis Labs donates medical material worth Rs 36 lakh

Bhongir: Divis Laboratories at Choutuppal has taken the initiation in providing infrastructure in establishing government quarantine centres in the district as per the directions of the district administration, stated the Laboratory Deputy General Manager Sudhakar.

Along with the officials of the laboratory, Sudhakar handed over Rs 36 lakhs worth of materials, including 500 PCB bins of each 10 liter capacity, 500 garbage bags, 100 mugs, 10,000 hand gloves, 20,000 masks, 50,000 headcaps, 200 liters phenyl, 1,000 liters of Sodium Chloride, 100 pipers, 50 liters of sanitiser solution, 1,124 pairs of aprons, 700 liters of lyzol, 96 PPT kits and chairs to Additional Collector Ramesh at a programme at the Collectorate here on Friday.