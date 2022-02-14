Bhongir: Komatireddy smells scam in Singareni tenders

Bhongir: MP Komatireddy Venkatreddy stated that CM KCR has to prove his sanctity by calling Singareni tenders on the lines of Coal India.

Addressing the media persons in Bhongir on Monday, the Congress MP said that the low rate will be quoted if the competition is high.

He expressed his concern over the eligibility of only three companies for the tender and alleged that of the three eligible companies, Pratibha Infra is of a close relative of KCR.

He said he had written a letter to the apex court in this regard and court would cancel the tenders as soon as they were opened.

He said a scandal like Rafale, which took place seven years ago is going to be repeated in Singareni. Stating that why CM KCR did not question Rafale, the scandal. He said KCR, who claims himself as successor of Satyahari Chandra, has to implement the rules same that of the Coal India in Singareni. He alleged that this was a tender of kick backs worth Rs 20,000 crore and questioned that the decision was taken by Singareni CMD himself? Or was done as per the instructions of CM KCR. The company, owned by a close relative of the State CM, is said to have participated in tenders in Singareni. He alleged that CM KCR, who incurred debts of Rs 4.50 crore on the state, has not done justice to the Dalits.

He also demanded immediate criminal action against the Assam Chief Minister for making derogatory comments on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The criminal cases should be registered against the Assam Chief Minister immediately otherwise KCR comments in support of Rahul Gandhi will be treated as political drama.

Stating that the CM of Assam won as an MLA for four times from Congress and questioned that how far it is correct on Assam CM's part over making mockery on Rahul Gandhi soon after shifting his loyalty to the BJP.

He said he lodged a complaint at Bhongir town police station seeking registration of a case against the Assam Chief Minister.

In this press meet Congress district leaders Tangallapalli Ravikumar, Potnak Pramod Kumar, Beerla Ailaiah , Barre Jahangir and others participated.

Meanwhile, congress leaders lodged complaints against Assam CM in various police stations in erstwhile Nalgonda district. In Nalgonda, party spokesperson Punna Kailash Netha lodged a complaint against Assam CM in two town police station.