Bhongir: Rythu Utsav turned battle ground for Congress, BRS leaders

Bhongir : Congress and BRS cadres clashed at Rythu Utsav organised at Bollepalli Rythu Vedika in Yadadri-Bhongir district on Saturday.

While the programme was underway, district Congress president and Bhongir constituency in-charge Kumbham Anil Kumar Reddy stopped the proceedings midway stating that the ruling party has not right to conduct such events when farmers of the district are suffering. The Congress and BRS leaders had a heated argument.

“Two months have passed and grain has not been procured from the farmers. Why are there celebrations,” Congress leader Anil Kumar Reddy party workers confronted the State Oil Fed Chairman Kancharla Ramakrishna Reddy. They got into an argument while mentioning the problems of the farmers stating “how will you celebrate when the farmers are starving”.

Anil said that BRS party, which has filed cases against the displaced farmers of the Regional Ring Road and jailed them, has no right to organise the Rythu Utsav. A scuffle broke out between the two groups and the chairs were thrown at each other. The police intervened and controlled both the groups. Farmer Ustav programme was stopped mid-way due to ruckus in the meeting.