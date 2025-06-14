Live
Bhoobharati Revenue Camp to be Held in Aiza on June 16
Gadwal: Important Announcement for the People of Aiza Town
Gadwal: Important Announcement for the People of Aiza Town
A Bhoobharati Revenue Grievance Redressal Camp will be conducted on Monday, June 16, 2025, at Aiza village. Farmers of the village are urged to make the most of this opportunity.
This initiative is part of the Bhoobharati scheme, recently launched by the Government of Telangana to address land-related issues across the state. As part of the program, a one-day revenue grievance camp is being organized in Aiza village.
Farmers facing land disputes or problems are requested to attend the camp and submit their applications for resolution.
The Tahsildar and the entire revenue staff will be available from 9:00 AM onwards at the Rythu Vedika building near the Market Yard, Aiza.
All farmers with pending land issues are encouraged to attend on time and utilize this opportunity for grievance redressal.