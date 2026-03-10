  1. Home
News

Bhumi puja performed for ISKCON Cyberabad Temple

  10 March 2026 10:53 AM IST
Bhumi puja performed for ISKCON Cyberabad Temple
The bhumi puja ceremony for the construction of the ISKCON Cyberabad Temple was held with great spiritual fervour on Sunday at Nallagandla–Gopanpalli.

Konda Surekha, Minister for Endowments and Forests, attended the ceremony as the chief guest. The State government has allocated 6,000 square yards of land adjacent to the Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple for the construction of the temple.

The ceremony commenced at 5:19 am with traditional rituals, including bhumi pooja, go pooja, guru pooja, Sudarshan Narasimha homam and Purna Ahuti performed by priests, amid devotional chants.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Konda Surekha highlighted the importance of balancing spiritual growth with material development. She said the temple would serve as a centre for spiritual guidance, cultural preservation and skill development, benefiting devotees and the wider community.

