Bhupalpally Collector Abdul Azeem in the eye of storm

Bhupalpally: Jayashankar- Bhupalpally District Collector Abdul Azeem, the man who is creating positive vibes in the tribal hinterland with his style of administration and down-to-earth approach, seems to be in the eye of storm with a section of people levelling some serious allegations against him. Although it's been rumoured for the last few days that the Collector has been intruding into the privacy of his subordinates by tapping their mobile phones, none of the officials has come on record about the issue.



Recently, Abdul Azeem had issued memos to two district officials for leaving the district headquarters without any information. Both the officials, who in fact went to Hyderabad, confided in private that their whereabouts were not even known to their family members. Then how come the Collector had learned about their trip to Hyderabad.

The Collector had reportedly questioned an official belonging to the Agriculture Department for leaving the district without any information. Further, he issued a memo to that official. Another top official was also issued a memo for leaving the district unofficially. It's learnt that the top official had already lodged a complaint with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar for tapping her location.

When asked about the allegations, Abdul Azeem told The Hans India, "It's concocted news deliberately crested by a section of people at the instance of sand and liquor mafia."

On the other hand, the ruling TRS Councillors seem to be up in arms against the Collector for allotting the Rs 1.22 crore construction works of community toilets to an agency without their approval. They were also sceptical about the release of Rs 48 lakh in advance to that agency.

Citing the GO Rt. No. 231 of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department, the Collector said that there was nothing wrong in it. The work was recommended and approved by a Committee of Engineers as per the GO, which clearly envisages taking up the works without tenders, he said.

Meanwhile, it's said that all is not well between the Collector and a top people's representative. It's alleged that some of the ruling party leaders think that the Collector was acting unilaterally without discussing with them.

"The allegations against the Collector are fishy. Some people with vested interests were trying to tarnish the image of the Collector," a top official on condition of anonymity said. It may be mentioned here that since he took charge of the district early this year Abdul Azeem had earned a good name by reaching out to the poor especially the tribals located in the farthest corners of the district and addressing their grievances.

Even though the district is predominantly populated with tribals and inaccessible, Abdul Azeem had covered extensively. Like a common man, he treks kilometres together, takes a bike ride or bullock cart to reach out to the tribal pockets.