Bibi ka Alam procession kick-starts marking Youm-e-Ashura

Hyderabad: Amidst mourning chants and flagellation thousands of Shia devout in black dresses symbolising grief kick-started the historic procession from Bibi ka Alawa in Dabeerpura reached Yakutpura by afternoon. The Bibi ka Alam is being carried on elephant, Madhuri brought from Karnataka.

The youngsters leading the procession on camels is passing through massive crowds and thousands of chest-beating men gathered to take part in the most important event of Shia-Muslims. Hundreds of barefooted and bare-chested mourners representing different Anjumans take part in the tatbir (ritual bloodletting).

The procession will pass through Yakutpura, Suraj Talkies, Alijah Kotla, Sardar Mahal, Charminar, Gulzar Houz, Panjesha, Mandi Mir Alam, Purani Haveli, Darushifa, Imliban and culminates at Chaderghat by the evening.

The procession also known as Youm-e-Ashura procession observed on 10th of Muharram (Islamic calender) marking the martyrdom anniversary of the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, Hazrat Hussain.

The City police already released traffic advisory to people residing parts of Old City about the procession route and traffic diversions. The authorities made elaborate arrangements for observing the Youm-e-Ashura on Sunday and smooth passage of the procession till its culmination.