Bibinagar: Modi's image increasing day by day says Gudur Narayana Reddy

Bibinagar (Yadadri-Bhongir): BJP State leader Gudur Narayana Reddy stated that the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the development of the country should be taken to every village in the district under the leadership of party State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

On Sunday, he visited Linga Basaveshwara Swamy temple in Padamati Somaram village of Bibinagar mandal. After hoisting party flag in the village, Narayana Reddy said PM Modi's image is increasing day by day with the Central government's people-friendly policies.

Dubbaka and GHMC election results have proved that BJP is the only alternative to the TRS in the State and exuded confidence that they will get same results in Graduate MLC elections and Nagarjuna Sagar by-election, he stated.

On the occasion, he invited a few youth of the village into the party fold by offering saffron shawls to them.