Big budget boost for Civil Supplies

Hyderabad: With the State government gearing up to issue new ration cards to all the eligible families, this financial year’s budget allocations have been increased to Rs 5,734 crore, a hike of 49.47 per cent as compared to previous budgetary allocation of Rs 3,836 crore.

During his budget speech, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the process of issuing new ration cards and adding family members’ names officially began on January 26 this year. “In the ten years since Telangana’s formation, the issuance of new ration cards was largely neglected. Despite many poor families eagerly waiting, the previous government failed to address their needs, failing to even include new family members in the existing ration cards. Understanding the aspirations of the people, we have taken the decision to issue ration cards to all eligible individuals and also to ensure that they receive fine rice,” informed the Deputy CM.

Bhatti said that the government was providing an additional incentive (bonus) of Rs 500 per quintal for fine variety paddy procured from farmers. This he said has led to a significant increase in fine paddy cultivation across the state. “Compared to the previous Kharif season, the cultivation of fine rice varieties has increased from 25 lakh acres to 40 lakh acres. This remarkable growth is a direct result of the bonus provided by our government and our commitment to purchase every last grain of paddy from farmers.

As a result, farmers are now receiving a profitable price for their produce. During the Kharif season, the government has disbursed Rs 1,206.44 crore to fine paddy farmers. As a further support measure, 8,332 paddy procurement centres were set up during the 2024-25 Kharif season, ensuring a hassle-free procurement process and smooth transactions for farmers,” he added.