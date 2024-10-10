Big debate on Musi makeover, HYDRA in Assembly on cards

Hyderabad: The State Government is likely to convene a special session of the State Assembly towards end of October. The main agenda for this session would be to discuss the Musi river front development project and the HYDRA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection), fourth city development, comprehensive sewerage master plan so that Hyderabad can be the best livable and most sought after destination for investments.

The government feels that this debate was necessary in the wake of the criticism that was being made by opposition. This would provide an opportunity to dispel the doubts that the opposition wants to create in the minds of the people.

The opposition wants to put hurdles in the project by raising all kinds of doubts in the minds of the people for their narrow political interest. Hence, the government feels that the debate would provide an opportunity to explain to the people what the Government proposes to do, how it would benefit the people and expose the opposition parties manipulative politics. After the discussion the HYDRA bill would also be adopted.

Sources said that the Chief Minister would present a report on the demolition of illegal structures in the FTL and buffer zones areas of various lakes in the Greater Hyderabad limits and the efforts to check the encroachments of water bodies in the city limits.