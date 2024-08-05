Big land scam on anvil behind Fourth City proposal: MoS (Home) Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged a large-scale land grabbing is going on behind the announcement made by the Congress government under the name of 'Fourth City'.

The Minister who had come to take part in the Bonalu festival in Gurramguda, Maheswaram constituency on Sunday, while addressing a joint media conference along with Chevella MP Vishweshwar Reddy, party state vice-president Gangidi Manohar Reddy, alleged that Congress leaders have collected thousands of acres in Maheswaram constituency in advance and are ready to amass thousands of crores of real estate property. They said that a scam worth Rs 2 lakh crore took place in the name of Dharani. Calling it the biggest scam in the country, Bandi Sanjay said the Congress leaders are all set to walk the BRS way to loot thousands of crores.

Like BRS, the issue of Fourth City is being brought to the fore to collect thousands of crores of property through land acquisition. It is not of much benefit to the people except the Congress leaders. Further, apart from the land grab to acquire large-scale properties, the local Congress leader of Maheswaram Congress has been entrusted with the responsibility of acquiring the lands, he alleged.

The Congress government, which is changing the name of Dharani to Bhumata, is preparing to use "Bhumetha" (maimed lands). He said during the BRS regime, the biggest scam in the country took place in the name of Dharani. When Telangana was formed in 2014, if there were 24 lakh assigned lands in the state, how come those lands have been reduced to 5 lakh today? Assigned lands, Shikham lands, endowment, forest, and Bhudana lands along with poor people's lands were not spared by the BRS leaders in the name of Dharani.

The value of those lands is up to Rs 2 lakh crore. Why are the Congress leaders who said before the election that the members of KCR's family had robbed lands in the name of Dharani not conducting an inquiry into it? What was the report of the five-member committee on Dharani appointed by the government after coming to power? Why are the culprits who looted in the name of Dharani not brought to justice, he asked.

He charged that it seems that a secret report has been given on the subject and that is why Congress leaders are planning to loot lands in the name of Fourth City and rechristening Dharani with Bhumatha (Mother Earth). Looking at the conduct of the Congress leaders, it does not appear that even a yard of land will be left in the future. He demanded the government release a white paper on the alien lands in the name of Dharani if it had any sincerity.