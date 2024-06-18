Big Switch: BRS set to lose its Council flock to Cong

Hyderabad: BRS appears to be heading for a major crisis as over a dozen of its MLCs are said to be contemplating quitting the pink party and joining Congress. Not just that, it is being said that once they join the Congress party they will merge the legislative wing of BRS with Congress.

The Legislative Council has a strength of 40 members. The Congress party has only six members, including those who joined the party on the eve of the Assembly election in December. Congress needs more than 14 members to get a majority in the Council which becomes important to pass bills without hassle.

The AIMIM has two and the BJP has one. There are four nominated members and two nominated seats vacant. The party would require at least a dozen members if the AIMIM also decides to support. The other members like PRTU, Independents may also support the Congress.

It may be mentioned here that recently, during the sessions, BRS MLC K Kavitha insisted on removing adverse comments against party chief K Chandrashekar Rao in a resolution. However, the Council Chairman asked the MLC to withdraw her amendment as it could result in a constitutional crisis. This is the reason why the Congress wants to have a majority in the House.

According to sources, the Congress senior leaders are talking to the BRS MLCs to switch parties. Sources said that senior leaders like K Keshava Rao, K Jana Reddy and a top leader who is in a constitutional post were persuading the BRS leaders to join Congress.



Sources said that the leaders have held talks with those who had earlier migrated from the Congress party. They include MS Prabhakar Rao, MC Koti Reddy, Yadava Reddy and others. Besides these members there are speculations that two MLCs from erstwhile Mahbubnagar, one of the members from KCR’s community are likely to join the Congress party. Sources said that the prospective turncoat members were given assurances like extension of another term. Sources said that the Congress party wants to have this merger process completed within a week’s time.