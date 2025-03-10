‘Bigg Boss’ fame Lahari inspires women

Karimnagar: The International Women’s Day was celebrated at the Rene Hospital here on Sunday during which ‘Bigg Boss’ fame Lahari Shari participated as the chief guest.

Speaking on this occasion, Lahari said that every woman should have a clear glance on the problems in the society and face them with a strong mindset and positive attitude instead of feeling inferior.

Dr Bangari Rajini Priyadarshini, Chairman of Rajini Fertility Center and Managing Director of Renee Hospital said that currently women are leading in all fields on par with men, even in terms of health.

Professor Dr Bangari Swamy, Head of Renee Medical hospital praised employees for their efforts to serve the patients.

He said that currently the most students in medicine are women and he appreciated their services to patients in the nursing department. Women employees serving in various departments of the hospital were felicitated in this programme.