Bio-Medical Waste Violation Triggers Surprise Inspections on Private Health Facilities in Gadwal
Gadwal: Acting on the instructions of Dr. S.K. Siddappa, District Medical & Health Officer, the medical staff of the District Medical and Health Department conducted surprise inspections on several private hospitals and diagnostic centers in Gadwal. This action was initiated based on a complaint received through social media regarding the improper disposal of bio-medical waste in the open by some private healthcare facilities near Krishnaveni Chowk in Gadwal.
During the inspections, officials checked for the presence of mandatory certificates including registration certificates, fire safety compliance, and Bio-Medical Waste (BMW) registration certificates.
Authorities emphasized that every private healthcare facility operating in Jogulamba Gadwal district—such as private hospitals, nursing homes, scanning centers, diagnostic centers, dental clinics, physiotherapy centers, general clinics, polyclinics, and laboratories—must be registered under the Telangana Clinical Establishment Act, 2010 and Rules, 2011. Additionally, all such facilities are required to obtain a Bio-Medical Waste Management Registration Certificate as per the Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules, 2016.
The department strictly warned that under no circumstances should bio-medical waste generated from any private healthcare facility be disposed of openly or in public spaces. Any violation of the Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules, 2016 will invite strict legal action against the facility.
The inspection team included Dr. Prasoon Rani, Program Officer for Maternal and Child Health, and health officials K. Madhusudhan Reddy (In-Charge Deputy DM&HO), Narasayya (Health Assistant), along with other department staff.