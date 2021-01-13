Bird's flu: Nearly 2000 chickens dead in Telangana's Nizamabad

Nearly 2,000 chickens were dead in the Yanampalli of Dichpally Mandal of Nizamabad district on Wednesday. Ramachandra Goud, owner of the poultry farm said that he has been noticing the deaths of one or two chickens for the last four days and on Wednesday itself, nearly 2,000 chickens were found dead.

Suspecting of bird flu, Ramachandra Goud alerted the officials of animal husbandry who inspected the poultry farm and collected the samples of the dead chicken and sent them to the lab. The results are awaited yet.

Meanwhile, the dead chickens were buried at the nearby forest area. The sudden death of the chicken triggered panic among the locals in the view of bird flu outbreak.

Earlier this week, five peacocks died in the Medak district of Telangana.

On the other hand, the officials said that there is no trace of bird flu in Telangana and asked the people not to panic. Meanwhile, the infection has been confirmed in the states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttarakhand.