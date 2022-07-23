BIRED to conduct 40-day free vocational course in TS, AP

Hyderabad: Bankers Institute of Rural and Entrepreneurship Development (BIRED) invited applications from rural unemployed youths (male) from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States. The institute offers free training in technical courses for self-employment.

BIRED conducting 40 days free vocational training programme. The course will be offered from August 17 to September 23. Candidates in the age group of 19-30 years are eligible for this training which will be offered at the institute premises located at Rajendra Nagar.

The training courses include mobile servicing (for SSC passed), accounting package Tally with GST (for B.Com passed), refrigerator & AC repair (for SSC fail or more) and electrician and pumpset repairing (for SSC fail or more)

During the training, all facilities including boarding and laboratory will be offered free of cost. Applications can be registered online from July 19 to August 13. For more information visit: www.bired.org.