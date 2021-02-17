Birthday greetings pour in for Chief Minister KCR on his birthday

Greetings poured in for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on the occasion of his birthday. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the TRS units functioning in different locations, several top dignitaries extended wishes to the Telangana Chief Minister.

On the occasion of the CM's birthday, the TRS cadre including ministers and party workers participated in the plantation of one crore saplings and also organized various other activities.

Minister Talasani organized celebrations at Jala Vihar where a 30-minute 3D video on the Chief Minister highlighting his life journey and council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy will cut a 67-kg cake marking the 67th birthday of the Chief Minister.





Greetings to Telangana CM KCR Garu on his birthday. Praying for his long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 17, 2021





To a warrior who fought against all odds to make Telangana state a reality



To a leader who was an awe inspiring agitator & now a fabulous administrator



To a living legend who epitomises the word Visionary



To a man I am privileged to call my Father, #HappyBirthdayKCR Garu 🙏 pic.twitter.com/6ILyW4rHy9 — KTR (@KTRTRS) February 17, 2021









దశాబ్దాల ప్రత్యేక తెలంగాణ కల మీ వల్లే నెరవేరింది. భావి తరాల బంగారు తెలంగాణ మీ వల్లే సాధ్యమవుతుంది. మీరు ముఖ్యమంత్రి అయ్యాకే తెలంగాణ తలరాత మారింది. మీ నాయకత్వంలో రాష్ట్రం ప్రగతిపథంలో దూసుకు పోతున్నది. గత కాలపు వెతలన్నీ తీరి ఇంటింటా సంతోషం వెల్లివిరుస్తున్నది. — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@trsharish) February 17, 2021





Birthday greetings to the Chief Minister of Telangana Shri K. Chandrashekar Rao ji. May you be blessed with good health and long life. @TelanganaCMO — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) February 17, 2021









Birthday greetings to Telangana CM Shri K Chandrasekhar Rao ji. Wishing for your happy and healthy life. @TelanganaCMO — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 17, 2021

Warmest Birthday Greetings to CM of Telangana Sri K Chandrashekar Rao ji. May Maa Tripurasundari bless him with a long life filled with good health and success. pic.twitter.com/ii2cuvqNlU — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) February 17, 2021







