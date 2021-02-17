Birthday greetings pour in for Chief Minister KCR on his birthday
Greetings poured in for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on the occasion of his birthday. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the TRS units functioning in different locations, several top dignitaries extended wishes to the Telangana Chief Minister.
On the occasion of the CM's birthday, the TRS cadre including ministers and party workers participated in the plantation of one crore saplings and also organized various other activities.
Minister Talasani organized celebrations at Jala Vihar where a 30-minute 3D video on the Chief Minister highlighting his life journey and council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy will cut a 67-kg cake marking the 67th birthday of the Chief Minister.