BJP accuses CM KCR of shielding his kin

Hyderabad: The state BJP on Sunday criticised the state government for hiding information about the GO 51 withdrawing the general consent given to the CBI in the state. The GO was issued on August 30 but was not made public till now, according to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and state BJP president Bandi Sanjay.

They alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao had issued the GO to shield his daughter K Kavitha from any investigation by the Central agency in the Delhi liquor scam.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, the BJP leaders said that KCR apparently had the information about the unfolding Delhi liquor scam and a possible CBI inquiry against his daughter. The issue of the GO had become public only after the BJP filed a writ petition in the High Court urging it to order a thorough probe by SIT or CBI into the allegations of poaching of MLAs.

The state government made a submission in the court that it had withdrawn the permission for entry of the CBI into the state. The CBI will have to seek prior permission.

Bandi further alleged that the Chief Minister for narrow political reasons is neither ordering a thorough probe into the "false allegations," about the alleged poaching of MLAs nor is he willing to take a vow at Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri temple. He said KCR cannot make allegations against the BJP that it's trying to pull down his government without any basis. "To prove that he is right, a thorough probe is must," he said.

"KCR is making baseless comments about the evidence that he had in the alleged attempt to poach and it would shake the Centre. If that is true, he should agree for the CBI probe. This indicates his lack of confidence or faith in the constitutional bodies," the BJP chief added.

BJP national vice-president DK Aruna asked the TRS chief why he was so scared of the CBI when he had not done anything wrong.

Besides, she demanded the reasons for hiding the GO 51 till now. Notwithstanding what the TRS chief does, she said KCR cannot escape.