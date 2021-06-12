BJP aims to end corrupt rule of TRS: Siva Prakash

Hyderabad: Exposing the failures and ending the corruption of the TRS government in Telangana is the lone objective ahead for BJP in the State, said BJP national joint secretary Siva Prakash.

Participating in a meeting of key leaders of the Telangana BJP at the party State headquarters here on Friday, he asked everyone in the party cadre to expose the corruption, irregularities of the ruling party and to unseat the TRS government in the State.

The meeting presided over by the BJP State vice president Yendla, who has taken stock of the current political situation in Telangana, and how to strengthen the party, new joining into the party and effective coordination of all the wings of the party.

Siva Prakash and party Telangana in charge Tarun Chug have advised the strategies to be adopted by the party in future. The two leaders criticised the TRS for adopting shortcuts in distributing money and resorting to irregularities to get its candidates elected in the polls. They stressed to take along the people to mount a fight against the TRS anti-people policies.

Siva Prakash asked to strengthen the party from the booth level and asked celebrated International Yoga Day on June 21 in every mandal. He advised the party leaders on the strategies to adopt to register a victory in the cantonment board elections.

BJP national vice-president D K Aruna, OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman, senior party leaders Nallu Indrasena Reddy, former MLA Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, MLAs Raja Singh and Raghunandana Rao, former MP Vivek Venkataswamy, Vijayashanthi and other leaders were present.

Earlier in the morning Tarun Chug, Laxman and other senior party leaders called the former Health Minister Etela Rajender who is expected to join BJP on June 14. Addressing the party cadre, Tarun Chug said that BJP is fighting a war against dictatorship, dynastic politics, corruption and commission culture in Telangana. For this, he asked every citizen of the State to join the fight to bring back the pride of the State.

All those leaders like Etela Rajender are welcome into the party to join in the ongoing fight against dictatorship in the state and to protect the honour and self-respect of Telangana, he added.