BJP Alleges Congress Misleading Public on Free Rice Scheme Funding

Gadwal: Speaking at a press conference held at the BJP office in Ieeja town, BJP District President Ramanjaneyaulu alleged that the Telangana Congress government is misleading the public regarding the funding of free rice distribution through ration shops.

He stated that the central government is providing ₹10,000 crore for the supply of fine rice to the poor in Telangana. The expenses related to procurement from farmers, rice bags, stitching materials, transportation, and labor costs are all covered by the central government. Additionally, even the interest on loans taken by the Congress government for managing the process is being borne by the central government.

Ramanjaneyaulu claimed that while the total cost of providing fine rice to the poor is ₹50, the Congress government contributes only ₹10, whereas the central government bears ₹40. He accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of hiding these facts and misleading the people.

He also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photograph be placed on ration cards to acknowledge the central government's role in the scheme.

Former district president Ramachandra Reddy, BJP Gadwal Assembly candidate Shiva Reddy, Mandal president Gopalakrishna, town vice presidents Lakshman Goud, Narasimhulu, Rajasekhar, Venkatesh, and Bellam Narsimhulu were among those present at the event.