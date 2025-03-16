BJP alone can ensure devpt: MP Aruna

Mahabubnagar : Mahbubnagar MP DK Aruna made strong remarks during her whirlwind tour of the constituency, emphasizing that development is possible only under the BJP. She participated in various developmental programmes, laid foundation stones for infrastructure projects, and criticized the Congress government for failing to fulfill its promises. As part of her visit, Aruna inaugurated several projects funded through MP grants. She laid the foundation stone for a Rs 5 lakh CC road in Tippadampally and a Rs 7 lakh community hall in Balakishtapur. In Dharmapur, she, along with MLA Yenam Srinivas Reddy, initiated the construction of a Rs 50 lakh CC road. Additionally, she hoisted the BJP flag in Gopanpally, reiterating the party’s commitment to the re-gion’s progress.

Addressing public gatherings, Aruna accused the Congress of misleading the people with false promises. “They assured loan waivers, Rythu Bandhu benefits, and Rs 2,500 financial aid, but none of these commitments were fulfilled,” she said. She also criticized the previous BRS government under KCR, stating that it had pushed Telangana into debt over the past decade.

Highlighting the importance of BJP-led governance at both the state and central levels, Aruna asserted that development would accelerate only if the BJP came to power in Telangana. “PM Modi’s vision is to make India the number one nation by the time it completes 100 years of independence. To achieve this, BJP must be strengthened at all levels,” she stated.

She also pointed out that Telangana’s administration is heavily dependent on central funds. “From mid-day meals for Anganwadi children to Mudra loans, roads, and panchayat funding, the central government is providing essential support. What has the Congress government contributed?” she questioned.

“As an MP, I receive Rs 5 crore annually, and I am utilizing these funds for essential projects like commu-nity halls, streetlights, and road construction,” she said.