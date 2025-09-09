BJP announces full slate of new state office bearers and Morcha chiefs

Hyderabad: The Telangana unit of the BJP has announced its newly appointed State Executive Team, marking a significant organizational refresh ahead of upcoming political campaigns. The list, approved by BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda and signed by State President N. Ramchander Rao features a strategic blend of senior leaders and emerging voices.

The Vice Presidents named include Dr. Bura Narsaiah Goud, Dr. Kasam Venkteswarlu Yadav, Dr. Bhandari Shanthi Kumar, M. Jayashree, Kolli Madhavi, Dr. Jarupalvath Gopi (Kalyan Naik), Rahunath Rao, and Banda Karthika Reddy. Supporting the party’s core operations, the General Secretaries appointed are Dr. N. Goutham Rao, T. Veerender Goud, and Vemula Ashok.

The team of Secretaries comprises Dr. O. Srinivas Reddy, Koppu Bhasha, Bharat Prashad, Bandaru Vijayalakshmi, Sravanthi Reddy, Karanam Parinitha, Baddam Mahipal Reddy, and Dr. Tutupalli Ravi Kumar. Financial responsibilities will be overseen by Treasurer Devki Vasudev and Joint Treasurer Vijay Surana Jain. NV Subhash has been named Chief Spokesperson, tasked with leading the party’s communications strategy. In addition to the core executive appointments, the BJP has also announced new presidents for its seven affiliated wings. Dr. Mekala Shipla Reddy will lead the BJP Mahila Morcha, Gandesh Kunde takes charge of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), and Baswapuram Laxminarasaiah will head the Kisan Morcha.