BJP asks KCR to come out of shell; take up public issues in Assembly

In a strongly worded letter, BJP Telangana spokesperson Kappara Prasad Rao has sparked debate over the role of opposition leader and former Chief Minister and Gajwel MLA K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) in addressing constituency issues. The letter accuses the former Chief Minister of neglecting the problems of Gajwel residents by repeatedly skipping Assembly sessions, including crucial budget meetings.

It highlights several unresolved local concerns: Inadequate compensation for Mallanna Sagar and Kondapochamma Sagar project oustees, unfulfilled promises of double-bedroom houses, stalled Outer Ring Road works, incomplete road widening projects, and corruption-linked delays in underground drainage works despite a Rs 125 crore allocation. Other grievances include the poor condition of CC roads, an unused bus stand, and abandoned educational hub buildings.

Prasad Rao further criticised the extensive state-funded security and facilities provided to KCR, estimating costs of nearly Rs 1 crore per month, while questioning his silence on pressing public issues. He asked whether it was justifiable for an elected representative to draw a salary without attending Assembly sessions or voicing concerns of his constituency.

The letter urged KCR to break his silence, attend the ongoing budget meetings, and raise Gajwel’s problems in the Assembly. With over two and a half years having passed since his election as opposition leader, the BJP representative warned that continued absence could deepen public resentment and leave the constituency “orphaned.”