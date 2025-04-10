BJP Ayija Town Committee Strategizes for Telangana Electoral Success

Gadwal: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continues to take strategic steps toward establishing a strong foothold in Telangana, aiming to form the government in the state in the near future. Under the leadership of BJP Ayija Town President Kompati Bhagat Reddy, an important town executive committee meeting was held at the 66th polling booth located in Bharat Nagar.

The meeting witnessed the participation of BJP in-charge K.K. Reddy, who played a key role in guiding the party’s vision and mission for the region. Addressing the gathering, K.K. Reddy emphasized the importance of strengthening the BJP from the grassroots level, starting from each and every polling booth. He urged the party cadres to actively promote and explain the welfare schemes being implemented by the central government to every household. This, he said, would not only spread awareness among voters but would also help in building a loyal and informed voter base.

Reddy also stressed the need to reinforce the polling booth committees and establish various Morchas (wings) to engage different sections of society. He called upon the leaders and workers to highlight the developmental achievements of the BJP across India and ensure that the message of progress reaches every home.

Speaking on the occasion, Ayija Town President Kompati Bhagat Reddy stated that all party workers should dedicate themselves to ensuring a stronger performance in the upcoming municipal elections. He called for meticulous planning and unity among all levels of party leadership—from booth-level presidents to senior office-bearers—to collectively work towards the goal of BJP forming the government in Telangana in the upcoming general elections.

The meeting was marked by active participation from several key leaders and party workers. Notable attendees included Medikonda Bhimsen Rao, a member of the Kisan Morcha State Executive Committee; Town Vice President Lakshman Goud; senior leader Bellamkonda Nagaraju; BJYM Vice President Lakshman Yadav; Booth Presidents Manu Reddy and Veeresh; and local leaders such as Lakshman, Mahesh, and Bhimesh.

The gathering concluded with a renewed commitment to organizational growth, voter outreach, and unwavering efforts towards the party’s mission of expanding its presence in the state.