BJP Calls for Support in Sarpanch Elections, Emphasizes Village Development

Gadwal: A meeting of key Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers was held at the BJP office in Aiza mandal headquarters under the leadership of Aiza Mandal President Gopalakrishna, ahead of the upcoming Sarpanch elections.

The meeting was presided over by district BJP Local Bodies Election Convener S. Ramachandra Reddy, with district BJP President Tapala RamAnjaneyulu attending as the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, Tapala RamAnjaneyulu highlighted the development works undertaken in Telangana by the BJP-led Central Government and the visible transformation in villages.

He said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the Centre has initiated several welfare and development programs that directly benefit rural households:

Free LPG gas connections under Ujjwala Yojana, providing relief to lakhs of women.

Free housing for the poor through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Free healthcare worth ₹5 lakh per family via Ayushman Bharat

Direct financial assistance to farmers, elderly, and persons with disabilities through PM-Kisan and Jan Seva schemes.

Major allocations for village roads, drainage, and drinking water under rural development schemes.

Affordable medicines through Janaushadhi Kendras ensuring health security for poor families.

“These initiatives were not done by the Congress. All this development is driven by the BJP at the Centre. That is why people trust the BJP,” he stated.

RamAnjaneyulu criticised the state Congress government, saying:

“Congress has completely neglected rural development.”

“Roads are damaged, water issues have increased, and drainage systems have collapsed.”

“Even the funds provided by the Central Government were not properly utilized.”

He urged people not to continue trusting the Congress government, adding, “If real development is needed, the BJP must be given a chance. Elect BJP candidates in the upcoming Sarpanch elections.”

Key Decisions Taken in the Meeting

1 Strengthening BJP booth-level committees in every village.

2. Spreading awareness about Central Government welfare schemes

3. Highlighting Congress government’s failures in villages

4. Forming special teams for the campaign of Sarpanch candidates

5. Conducting extensive village-to-village campaigning

Party workers were instructed to intensify grassroots campaigns and ensure that BJP candidates win the maximum number of Sarpanch seats.

The program was attended by Aiza Town President Kompati Bhagat Reddy, Town Vice Presidents Lakshman Goud, Rajashekar, along with Anji, Nagaraju, Shivanna, Gopal, Parushuram, and several BJP activists.