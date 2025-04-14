BJP Celebrates Ambedkar Jayanti Grandly in Aija, Highlights Modi Government’s Commitment to Social Justice

Gadwal: The birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, was celebrated grandly under the aegis of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Aija town. Floral tributes were offered to the statue of Dr. Ambedkar as part of the commemorative event.

Former BJP District President Ramachandra Reddy, who participated in the event, addressed the gathering after paying homage to the great leader. In his speech, he strongly criticized the Congress party, alleging that it had humiliated Ambedkar at every step during his lifetime. He recalled that even after Dr. Ambedkar’s death, the Congress party did not allow his final rites to be performed in Delhi and instead shifted his mortal remains to Mumbai. Shockingly, the bill for the flight that carried Ambedkar’s body was reportedly sent to his wife, which he termed as a shameful act in Indian history.

Ramachandra Reddy highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has shown true respect to Ambedkar and his ideals, unlike previous regimes. He said Ambedkar was instrumental in shaping the ideological foundation of leaders like Syama Prasad Mukherjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay. To honor his legacy, the BJP government has established the 'Panch Teerth' to educate future generations about Ambedkar’s contributions.

He further added that it was under Modi’s leadership that a Dalit leader, Ram Nath Kovind, and a tribal woman, Droupadi Murmu, were elevated to the highest constitutional post of President of India — a move symbolic of inclusive governance. BJP also played a key role in securing the Bharat Ratna for Dr. Ambedkar, he stated.

Highlighting the representation of marginalized communities in the Modi Cabinet, Ramachandra Reddy said that 12 Dalits, 27 OBCs, and 8 women have been given cabinet positions, fulfilling Ambedkar’s dream of social justice. The Prime Minister, he said, is ensuring that the backward and oppressed sections of society are integrated into the nation's development.

The event was also attended by BJP State Kisan Morcha executive member Medikonda Bhim Sen Rao, Lakshman Gad, Boya Venkatesh, Lakshman Achari, Rajasekhar, Veeresh Goud, Narsimha Mudiraj, CT Padu Bheemudu, Raghavendra, Indra Chari, Narsimha, Pinjari Ibrahim, and others.