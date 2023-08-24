BJP celebrates the success of the Chandrayaan 3 mission

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy termed India made history by being the first country to successfully land on the moon at the south pole.





𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗴𝗿𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 🇮🇳



India has made history by being the first country to successfully land on moon in the south pole.



I take immense pride in congratulating @isro and the #Chandrayaan3 team in achieving this task



Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, he said, "I take immense pride in congratulating @isro and the #Chandrayaan3 team in achieving this task and sharing it with PM Narendra Modi, and said the leadership of Modi has inspired the entire nation to think big and take up this challenge of landing on the south pole of the moon when many other countries have attempted and failed at this endeavour. As a Union Minister, "I am extremely happy that has achieved a major frontier in space exploration through the success of Chandrayaan".

BJP national general secretary, and Karimnagar MP Bandy Sanjay Kumar "We are kings of the south pole of Chandamama," and "My Hats off to ISRO scientists who made the impossible." It is time for 140 crore people to celebrate. He said the nation under PM Narendra Modi has been registered great success in many fields.



Earlier, the Chandrayaan 3 mission live telecast was screened at BJP state headquarters. The leaders and cadre celebrated once the ISRO announced the successful completion of the mission.