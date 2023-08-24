  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

BJP celebrates the success of the Chandrayaan 3 mission

BJP celebrates the success of the Chandrayaan 3 mission
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy termed India made history by being the first country to successfully land on the moon...

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy termed India made history by being the first country to successfully land on the moon at the south pole.


Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, he said, "I take immense pride in congratulating @isro and the #Chandrayaan3 team in achieving this task and sharing it with PM Narendra Modi, and said the leadership of Modi has inspired the entire nation to think big and take up this challenge of landing on the south pole of the moon when many other countries have attempted and failed at this endeavour. As a Union Minister, "I am extremely happy that has achieved a major frontier in space exploration through the success of Chandrayaan".

BJP national general secretary, and Karimnagar MP Bandy Sanjay Kumar "We are kings of the south pole of Chandamama," and "My Hats off to ISRO scientists who made the impossible." It is time for 140 crore people to celebrate. He said the nation under PM Narendra Modi has been registered great success in many fields.

Earlier, the Chandrayaan 3 mission live telecast was screened at BJP state headquarters. The leaders and cadre celebrated once the ISRO announced the successful completion of the mission.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X