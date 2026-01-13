BJP chief calls on young Indians to follow Vivekananda’s teachings

BJP Telangana President Ramchander Rao delivered a stirring call to the nation’s youth on National Youth Day, urging them to embrace yoga, discipline, and the teachings of Swami Vivekananda as guiding principles for their lives.

Speaking at the ASMITA Yogasana Zonal League 2025–26 (Khelo India) South Zone event, organised by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports at Delhi Public School in Nacharam on Monday, Ramchander Rao emphasised that the future of India rests on the strength, character, and vision of its young citizens.

"The enthusiasm and discipline displayed by the young athletes is very inspiring," Ramchander Rao said, noting that yogasanas are not merely physical exercises but tools for cultivating concentration, balance, and mental strength. He stressed that these qualities are essential for personality development and the broader goal of nation building.

The BJP leader highlighted the Modi government’s commitment to youth empowerment through initiatives like ASMITA Yogasana, which integrates India’s ancient health traditions with modern sporting talent. He pointed out that yoga has been given top priority under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with India’s heritage gaining global recognition through the annual celebration of International Yoga Day on 21 June.

Calling on the youth to adopt yoga and sports as a way of life, Ramchander Rao urged them to contribute to a healthy and strong India. He reminded the audience that National Youth Day honours Swami Vivekananda, whose teachings remain timeless.