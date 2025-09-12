BJP chief NRR hits out at Cong governance & double standards

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP State President N. Ramchander Rao voiced strong criticism of the Congress-led state government during the “Meet the Press” program organized by the Telangana Journalists Union. Addressing a wide range of political and administrative issues during the ‘Meet the Press’ on Thursday, Rao denounced the government’s handling of corruption, public welfare, and institutional integrity.

Opening his remarks, Rao extended congratulations to NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan for his decisive victory in the Indian Vice Presidential Elections held yesterday. He pointed to signs of cross-voting within the Indi Alliance, stating, “There is no unity among the parties. If Congress goes one way, others follow without direction.”

Responding to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s accusation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah endangered the Constitution, Rao rebuffed the claims, citing Congress’s own history of constitutional violations.

He referenced the misuse of gubernatorial posts and constitutional institutions during Congress rule, and recalled the Emergency declared under Indira Gandhi as a period when the Constitution was “flouted and ridiculed.”

On legislative matters, Rao referred to the Telangana government’s affidavit in the Supreme Court seeking a one-month deadline for Governors to approve bills passed by the Assembly. He quoted Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who stated that 90% of bills since 1970 have been cleared within a month, and emphasized the need for the timely resolution of pending bills.

He also urged the Telangana Speaker to act on anti-defection notices that remain unresolved.

Rao sharply condemned the Congress government’s limited scope in investigating corruption in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. While the Ghosh Committee recommended a probe, only the Medigadda, Sundilla, and Annaram barrages were handed over to the CBI for investigation. “This is insufficient. The entire project has faced issues of quality, corruption, and maintenance. A full CBI inquiry is essential,” he asserted.

He further accused the state government of creating an artificial shortage of urea, causing distress to farmers. “The Centre has supplied adequate urea to Telangana. But Congress leaders are hoarding it and enabling black marketing,” he said, challenging Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s claim that there was no shortage.

On governance, Rao criticized the Congress administration for failing to fulfill its six pre-election promises and 100-day guarantees even after 22 months in power. He questioned the outcomes of CM Revanth Reddy’s foreign investment tours, citing unfulfilled promises of Rs 70,000 crore from Davos and Rs 10,000 crore from Malaysia and Singapore.

Infrastructure under GHMC, including roads, drainage, electricity, and public safety, was described as “collapsed.” Rao highlighted Telangana’s alarming rank—8th in road accidents and 10th in fatalities nationwide—blaming inefficiency in the Road Safety Department. In the education sector, Rao condemned the irregularities in TGPSC’s Group-1 exams, citing High Court findings. He criticized the government’s failure to publish a job calendar or conduct exams properly. He also denounced the deteriorating state of universities, citing staff shortages, lack of research facilities, and broken promises like the Rs 1,000 crore pledge to Osmania University.