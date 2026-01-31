BJP chief touts Jagtial as base for state victory

Telangana BJP chief Ramchander Rao has declared that the journey towards establishing a BJP government in the state has officially commenced from Jagtial. Speaking at the Vijay Shankharav meeting on Friday, which marked the induction of prominent industrialist Konda Lakshman into the party, Rao described himself as an advocate dedicated to fighting for the public interest. He praised leaders like Arvind Dharmapuri for their commitment to national service and urged the people to unite under the BJP banner to save Telangana from its current political challenges. The meeting saw attendance from senior leaders including MP Dharmapuri Arvind, District President Yadagiri Babu, and other party workers who gathered to strengthen the regional base.

Rao launched a scathing attack on the Congress administration, accusing Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of failing to honour the guarantees made two and a half years ago. He highlighted that the promised investigations into corruption under the previous BRS regime have yielded no significant results. Specifically, he noted that the phone tapping probe has stalled, with only subordinate officers arrested while key figures remain untouched. He alleged a tacit understanding exists between Congress and BRS to shield one another from legal scrutiny.

Rao warned that the state is suffering due to these political games while genuine development remains at a total standstill.

Turning to development, Rao emphasised that the Narendra Modi government has invested nearly Rs 12 lakh crore in Telangana over the past eleven years. This funding has supported vital infrastructure including national highways, rural roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, and urban development through the AMRUT scheme. He contrasted this central support with the state government’s claims of financial depletion, questioning how it struggles to pay salaries despite its extravagant spending on other fronts. The BJP chief further criticised the state for halting the Rythu Bandhu scheme and failing to provide promised jobs, unemployment allowances, and gold for women.

He dismissed BRS as a sinking ship and expressed confidence that the BJP’s recent success in winning eight parliamentary seats would translate into a sweep of upcoming local body and municipal elections. Rao assured the gathering that he would personally ensure the continued flow of central funds for state development, asserting that the BJP will soon fly its flag across every municipality in Telangana.

He concluded by asking the public to vote for the lotus symbol to ensure corruption free governance and a prosperous future for the state under the strong guidance of the central leadership.