BJP Conducts ‘Gaav Chalo – Basti Chalo’ Program in Gadwal's 19th Ward

Gadwal: As part of the state party’s call and under the guidance of BJP National Vice President and Palamuru MP, Smt. D.K. Aruna, the Gaav Chalo – Basti Chalo program was organized today in Gadwal town’s 19th ward, booth numbers 253 and 252. The event was held under the leadership of Shakti Kendra In-charge Shyam Rao, with BJP District President Tapala Ram Anjaneyulu attending as the chief guest.

During the program, a booth committee meeting was held in Radhakrishna Ward. The event began with a rally where BJP flags were carried through the ward, informing the public about the achievements of the BJP. Following this, a Swachh Bharat cleanliness drive was conducted in the surroundings of the Ayyappa Temple in the Housing Board area.

Party leaders and workers also visited local communities such as Vishwakarma and Mudira colonies and interacted with Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries. Senior BJP workers were honored for their contributions to the party.

Senior BJP leaders who participated in the program include K. Raghavender Rao, Somishetti Ravi, Venkat Ram Reddy, Chinnayya Naidu , Sridhar, Gosai Venu, Mahesh Kumar, Ranjith Kumar, Suresh, Jagadeesh, Raghavendra, Praveen, Prabhakar, Chandu, and Pawan, among others.

The event reflected BJP's commitment to grassroots engagement and spreading awareness about the party’s initiatives among the people.