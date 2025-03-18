BJP Criticises Telangana Government Over Handling of UoH Land Controversy

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly opposed the Telangana government's approach to the alleged sale of University of Hyderabad (UoH) land, urging authorities to explore alternative revenue measures instead of disposing of public property.

Speaking at a press conference at the party's state office, BJP general secretary K. Venkateshwarlu stressed the significance of preserving the university’s land, originally allocated 2,300 acres at its inception. He argued that selling this land would not only impact students but also deprive Hyderabad of vital open spaces at a time when the city is witnessing rapid urban expansion.

Venkateshwarlu also condemned the police action against BJP youth wing activists who were detained during a protest near the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. He criticised the government's response to student demonstrations, particularly at Osmania University, labelling the restrictions as undemocratic. The BJP leader accused the Congress-led administration under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of exhibiting an authoritarian streak, drawing parallels with the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government under K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The controversy over the alleged land sale has sparked a wider debate on urban planning and the preservation of public spaces in Hyderabad, with opposition parties rallying against what they see as an attempt to monetise valuable government assets. The state government is yet to formally respond to the allegations.