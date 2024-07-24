BJP demands apology from Smita Sabharwal for remarks against differently-abled

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and BJP OBC Morcha National President Dr K Laxman criticised senior IAS officer Smita Sabharwal's remarks on differently-abled persons on social media.

He said on Tuesday that the remarks are of a serious nature and "we strongly condemn the comments." The resentment came to light after Smita Sabharwal stated, “With all due respect to the Differently Abled, Does an airline hire a pilot with a disability? Or would you trust a surgeon with a disability?” on X. Laxman said that the comments hurt the sentiments of differently-abled people and their self-esteem and such comments are not good for her.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government brought a law in 2016 and the law removed the world disabled with ‘Divyang’ to respect them and to boost their morale and fill their self-confidence in them.