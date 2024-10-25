BJP demands arrest of employer following minor girl’s suicide

Gadwal: A minor girl, Rajeshwari, who had consumed poison after being humiliated over a theft accusation, passed away on Thursday while undergoing treatment. The BJP is now demanding the immediate arrest of her employer, Bandla Rajasekhar Reddy, who they claim is responsible for driving the girl to suicide.

At a press conference held the day at DK Bungalow in Gadwal, District Mahila Morcha President T Krishna Veni expressed doubts about the delayed theft complaint. She noted that the theft occurred two months ago, but the complaint was only on the 11th, raising suspicions.

“The police called the minor girl to the station for questioning, during which she felt deeply humiliated and consumed poison, leading to her death,” said Krishna Veni.

The BJP is demanding that a murder charge be filed against Rajasekhar Reddy under the section for abetment of suicide. The leaders are also questioning how the police accepted the complaint filed at Maldakal when the incident took place elsewhere.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Rajasekhar Reddy is currently absconding.