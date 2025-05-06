BJP demands deportation of illegal immigrants

Khammam: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded government officials to find and send back people from Pakistan and Bangladesh who are living illegally in Khammam district.

In this regard, district president Nelluri Koteshwara Rao submitted written requests to Additional Collector Srinivas Reddy and Police Commissioner Sunil Dutt on Monday.

Notably, as part of a state-wide campaign, BJP members submitted petitions at various mandal offices, demanding officials to take action.

Addressing the media, Rao said that the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, where 26 people were killed, shows the danger of illegal immigrants. He stressed that the Central government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is taking serious steps to stop terrorism.