BJP demands State govt to declare holiday on Jan 22

K Krishna Sagar Rao
Highlights

Says that this event is a 'once in a lifetime occasion' for all to immerse in the positive and pious spirit

BJP Telangana chief spokesperson K Krishna Sagar Rao on Friday demanded the State Government to declare a public holiday on January 22 on account of Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya after 5 centuries of waiting.

He said that this event is a 'once in a lifetime occasion' for all to immerse in the positive and pious spirit, as PM Narendra Modi participates and leads this civilisational event.

He informed that it's a gesture which will showcase the respect for spiritual unity and harmony for all faiths in our country.

He also informed that many states across the nation have already declared a public holiday on January 22 to enable all to view the spectacular event as it happens in Ayodhya.

