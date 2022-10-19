BJP destroying autonomous institutions: TRS

Hyderabad: TRS MLC T Bhanu Prasad slammed the BJP government at the Centre for destroying autonomous institutions in the country.

Bhanu Prasad said that the TRS party sought the Election Commission of India (ECI) many a times, to the delete eight symbols similar to the TRS's symbol in the by-election for the Munugodu Assembly constituency. But, the ECI has ignored our pleas and it has not initiated any steps to look into the grievances of the TRS party, he said.

"The Union government is misusing the constitutional bodies for its political gains and the functioning of the ECI is one of the best examples in the country," Bhanu Prasad said.

He also found fault with Union Minister Kishan Reddy for leveling baseless remarks against the TRS government and demanded that Kishan Reddy should spell out what development he has done to his Secunderabad Parliament segment during his tenure.

The TRS MLC said that BJP leaders, including Union Ministers should give answer to the people that why the welfare schemes of Telangana are not being implemented in the saffron ruling States and should tender an apology to the people.