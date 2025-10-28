BJP District President Challenges Gadwal MLA to Open Debate on Development

Gadwal: In a strongly worded statement, BJP District President Ram Anjaneyulu has thrown an open challenge to Gadwal MLA Krishnamohan Reddy, questioning his development claims and accusing him of switching parties for personal gain.

Addressing a press conference at former minister DK Aruna’s residence, Anjaneyulu alleged that despite 12 years of continuous rule by ruling parties, the Gadwal region — known as Nadigadda — has witnessed little genuine development.

> “The MLA speaks of ₹316 crore sanctioned for road works, but he has neither submitted a memorandum to the state government nor conducted a single review meeting with Panchayat Raj officials. How can he claim that such funds were released?” Anjaneyulu asked.

He charged that road repairs in the constituency were only taken up temporarily whenever state leaders visited Gadwal. Citing the Malda-Kal and Aija road projects, he accused the MLA of executing substandard works before the 2023 Assembly elections merely to attract votes.

> “It’s been two years since the elections, and those roads are in a worse condition now. The people of Gadwal remember these empty promises,” he said.

The BJP leader demanded that MLA Krishnamohan Reddy release a white paper detailing the funds brought from both the state and central governments during his tenure in the BRS and Congress parties.

> “You keep changing parties to satisfy your thirst for power. The people of Gadwal have seen through your political drama,” he remarked.

Anjaneyulu further urged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to fulfill his 2023 election promises made in Nadigadda, particularly concerning the inclusion of the Boya community in the ST list and the nomination of Boya representatives to the Legislative Council.

He credited former minister DK Aruna with bringing visible progress to the region, stating that her tenure remains the benchmark for genuine development.

> “Except for the work done under DK Aruna’s leadership, there has been no real progress. If the MLA has the courage, let him face us in an open debate on development and his administrative record,” Anjaneyulu challenged.

The BJP district unit called on the MLA to announce a date and venue for such a debate, emphasizing that the public deserves transparency on how funds were used and promises fulfilled.

Prominent BJP leaders present at the press meet included State Council Member Bandala Venkat Ramulu, District Treasurer Mirjapuram Ramachandra Reddy, District General Secretary Shyam, Town President Razak Jayashree, Kisan Morcha President Daruru Kishtanna, OBC Morcha President Das, Mandal Presidents Srinivasulu, former Mandal President Hanimi Reddy, and senior party members Krishnam Raju, Chittari Kiran, and Mohan.