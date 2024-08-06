BJP District President Ramachandra Reddy Helds a Press meet at DK Bungalow

Gadwal: In a press conference held today at DK Bungalow in Gadwal town, District President Ramachandra Reddy addressed the media, highlighting the real situation of various projects in Jogulamba Gadwal district over the past week. He expressed concern that despite the Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar dams, located hundreds of kilometers away, being full and discharging millions of cubic feet of water into the sea, the reservoirs built for local farmers have not received adequate water.



Ramachandra Reddy criticized the previous TRS government and the current Congress government for neglecting the completion of pending project works in Jogulamba Gadwal district, calling their indifference towards farmers unfortunate. He noted that during DK Aruna's tenure as a minister, the Nadigadda area was flourishing. She had designed the Nettampadu project to irrigate two lakh acres and completed 90% of the work, yet both the past and present governments have failed to finish the remaining work.

He stressed that completing the remaining 10% of the work would enable farmers to cultivate two crops annually. Reddy provided detailed statistics on various reservoirs, emphasizing the need for immediate repairs and water retention to benefit the farmers:

Guddam Doddi Reservoir : Capacity - 1.19 TMC; Current Water - 0.56 TMC

Rallampadu Reservoir : Capacity - 4 TMC; Current Water - 1.60 TMC

Tatipudi Reservoir : Capacity - 1.50 TMC; Current Water - 0.50 TMC

Nagar Doddi Reservoir : Capacity - 0.60 TMC; Current Water - 0.25 TMC

Mucchonipalli Reservoir : Capacity - 1.60 TMC; Current Water - 0.16 TMC

He urged officials to fill these reservoirs to their capacity and ensure water is available to the farmers. Reddy also pointed out that despite DK Aruna's efforts to provide four TMC of water through the Rallampadu reservoir, canal repairs have been neglected, leading to water wastage. He called on officials to take proactive measures to clear the thorny bushes in the canals and ensure water reaches the tail-end areas.

Ramachandra Reddy highlighted the division of the Nettampadu project into packages A, B, C, and D, stating that most of the work remains pending, including the main canal. He expressed frustration that despite floods in the Krishna and Tungabhadra rivers, millions of cubic feet of water are being wasted, leaving farmers without irrigation water and in tears.

He also criticized the incomplete main canal work of packages 105, 106, and 107, noting that distributary and minor canal works are still pending. Reddy lamented that despite the government's claims of being farmer-friendly, both the previous and current Congress governments have failed to address the irrigation needs, leaving crops to wither and farmers waiting for rain and water.

He pointed out that the RDS requires 15 TMC of water to irrigate 87,500 acres, but the current Congress government has failed to provide even four TMC.

The event was attended by District General Secretary Ravikumar Ekbote, Assembly Convener Ramanjaneyulu, Assembly candidate Baligera Shiva Reddy, Town President Bandala Venkata Ramulu, District Kisan Morcha President Mallem Doddi Venkateshwara Reddy, District OBC Morcha President Devadas, District Kisan Morcha Vice President Manikya Reddy, BJP Senior Leader Rajaka Narsinglu, BJYM State Executive Member Thirumal, State OBC Morcha Executive Member Anil, District BJYM member Dilliwala Krishna, BJP Senior Leaders Balaram Reddy, Medikonda Bhimsen Rao, Chenugonipalli Srinivasulu, Pawan, and Jammi Chedu Raju, among others.