BJP emerging as main alternative in Telangana: Nadda

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana State unit president N Ramchander Rao paid a courtesy call on the party’s National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday to discuss the BJP’s rising trajectory and future strategies in the state.

The meeting served as a platform to review the party’s recent electoral successes and efforts to further consolidate its position in South India.

During the interaction, Rao briefed Nadda on the encouraging results achieved by the Bharatiya Janata Party in the recently concluded local body elections. He highlighted significant victories at the grassroots level, with a substantial number of sarpanches and ward members being elected under the party banner.

Nadda extended his congratulations to the state leadership and dedicated grassroots workers for their role in expanding the party's regional footprint.

Nadda expressed firm confidence that the BJP is steadily emerging as the principal political alternative in Telangana. He remarked that the electorate is ready to embrace the party as a credible governing force, provided the cadre continues to work with collective determination. He urged workers to intensify public outreach and consistently address local grievances to build momentum.

Commenting on the state's political climate, the National President claimed that the Congress is facing growing public opposition, while internal disputes within the BRS have significantly eroded citizen confidence. He asserted that this vacuum is increasingly being filled by the BJP. The leaders also held detailed discussions on organisational matters to further strengthen the party base across all 33 districts.