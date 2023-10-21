Live
Just In
BJP First list anytime Now Bandi likely CM Candidate
BJP is all set to announce its first list of about 55 candidates anytime now.
Hyderabad: BJP is all set to announce its first list of about 55 candidates anytime now. According to sources, it is likely to announce that a BC candidate would be made the Chief Minister if BJP was voted to power in Telangana.
It is learnt that the BC candidate would be Bandi Sanjay who would be contesting from Karimnagar constituency. The names of D K Aruna,Vijayashanti and state president G Kishan Reddy are unlikely to announced in the first list. Amberpet, Musheerabad and Gadwal constituencies would be kept pending. Sirpur Palvvai Harish, Suryapet Sankineni, Bhupalpally Keertireddy, Jagtial B Sravani, Bodh Sayam Babu Rao, Eatala Rajender from Huzarabad, Dharampuri Aravind from Korutla, Nirmal Maheshwar Reddy, Dubbaka Raghunandan Rao, Balakonda Annapurnamma, Kollapur Sudheer Rao and Warangal Erabelli Pradeep are some of the candidates whose names are likely to figure in the first list.
It is being said that there would be 26 BCs, 14 SC STs, 14 Reddy”s, 11 women, three sitting MPs and three sitting MLAs will be in the list to be announced anytime.